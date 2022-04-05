INDIANAPOLIS — Doc Rivers has a message for opposing coaches who complain about 76ers stars Joel Embiid and James Harden taking trips to the foul line.

“To me, stop fouling them,” the Sixers coach said before Tuesday morning’s shootaround. “That’s what I always say. I’m fine with no one fouling James and Joel. I would be perfectly fine with that. We’d bet that they would score more points if you didn’t.”

Rivers’ comments came after he was asked about Cleveland Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff calling out the officiating in Sunday’s 112-108 loss to the Sixers. In that game, Embiid and Harden combined to attempt more free throws (32) than the entire Cavaliers team (31). Bickerstaff was fined $15,000 for public criticism of an official.

It also marked the second time in recent weeks that an opposing coach commented on how the stars are officiated. Los Angeles Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said the duo gets calls because of who they are before facing the Sixers on March 25. Lue then entered a war of words with Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey.

Embiid leads the NBA with 11.7 attempts per game heading into Tuesday’s matchup against the Indiana Pacers. Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is second at 11.5, while Harden is third at 8.4.

River said the coaches’ comments and complaints show the greatness of Harden and Embiid.

“It’s not a knock on those two guys,” he said. “It’s frustrating. I coached against James, I was frustrated. Yet, when you watched the film all of them were fouls. And then it’s even more frustrating.”

Rivers mostly coached against Harden when both were members of Western Conference teams. Rivers spent seven seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers before being fired on Sept. 28, 2020. The Sixers hired him on Oct. 3, 2020.

Meanwhile, Harden played seven-plus seasons with the Houston Rockets before being traded to the Brooklyn Nets on Jan. 13, 2021.

Embiid wins NCAA championship bet

Kansas’ 72-60 victory over North Carolina in Sunday’s NCAA final gave Embiid locker room bragging rights and some extra money.

The former Kansas star said last week that he hoped his Jayhawks would face the Tar Heels in the championship so he could take $50,000 from teammate Danny Green in a bet. Green was a standout at Carolina.

While the two had a bet on the game, theyacknowledged Tuesday morning that it wasn’t close to the $50,000 Embiid wanted to wager.

So what was the amount? “If he wants to share that, he can share that with you,” Green said before shootaround. “But it was nowhere near $50,000.”

Said Embiid: “He didn’t want to bet me that much money. I won’t say how much, but it wasn’t that much.”

Did he pay Embiid? “Not yet,” Embiid said with a smile. “He better pay me.”

Embiid actually texted Green during halftime, thinking the Tar Heels had the game locked up while leading 40-25. Green informed Embiid it wasn’t over yet. He was right, as Kansas outscored UNC 47-29 in the second half to take the victory.

“Actually, I was scared at halftime,” Embiid said. “Being up 20 in college is like being up 50 in the NBA. I was kind of scared. I really thought the game might have been over. So I was kind of happy that they made the comeback.”