MIAMI — Here’s my look at the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 137-106 setback to the Miami Heat on Monday night at the AmericanAirlines Arena.
Best performance: Heat swingman Jimmy Butler torched his former team, scoring a season-high 38 points in three quarters of action. Seventeen of his points came in the second quarter. Butler also had seven rebounds and a game-high three steals.
Worst performance: This was tough, but I’m giving it to Raul Neto for being held scoreless and missing all five of his shots. It was the third consecutive game that the Sixers’ backup point guard failed to make a basket. He combined to go 0-for-14 overall and 0-for-8 on three-pointers in scoring just one point over those three games.
Best defensive performance: This goes to Butler for his three steals.
Worst statistic: I had to give this to Ben Simmons’ plus-minus. The Sixers point guard graded out at a minus-31 in 34 minutes, 3 seconds of action.
Best statistic: I’m giving this to the Heat’s three-point shooting. They made 16 of 32 threes, 50%.
Worst of the worst: This has to go to the Sixers’ effort. They lacked energy and occasionally had bad body language. At times, Philly appeared to not even try to make stops on the defensive end, looking like a team with no answers.