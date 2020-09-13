However, the expectation is that D’Antoni will be hired by the Indiana Pacers, who fired Nate McMillan last month. D’Antoni is familiar with the Sixers organization, serving five months as the team’s associate head coach during the 2015-16 season. The Rockets hired him on June 1, 2016. The Sixers players loved him, and some were sad when he left to accept the Rockets' coaching position.