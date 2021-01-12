This goes to John Collins. On a night his Hawks teammate Trae Young finished with a game-high 26 points and eight assists, Collins put on a three-point shooting clinic. The power forward scored 12 points on 4-for-7 shooting. All his shots were three-pointers. Nine of his points came in the first half when he shot 3-for-5. Collins also grabbed seven rebounds and graded out at a plus-24 in 24 minutes, 9 seconds of action.