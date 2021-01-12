ATLANTA — What was I thinking? For some reason, I thought the undermanned 76ers somehow would steal a game Monday at the State Farm Arena. Instead, the Atlanta Hawks led by as many as 35 points en route to winning, 112-94, in a game that essentially was over at halftime.
It was obvious that playing with just nine players because of injuries and the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols was too tough to overcome. Here are some of the best and worst performances from the Sixers’ loss:
This goes to John Collins. On a night his Hawks teammate Trae Young finished with a game-high 26 points and eight assists, Collins put on a three-point shooting clinic. The power forward scored 12 points on 4-for-7 shooting. All his shots were three-pointers. Nine of his points came in the first half when he shot 3-for-5. Collins also grabbed seven rebounds and graded out at a plus-24 in 24 minutes, 9 seconds of action.
I had to give this to Danny Green. The Sixers small forward missed all nine of his shots (seven three-pointers) and scored only two points. He also had two turnovers.
This goes to Paul Reed, even though he played a lot of minutes when the game was already decided. The Sixers rookie blocked three shots, showing the rim protection that made him a standout defender at DePaul.
I had to give this to the Sixers’ three-point shooting. They missed 28 of 36 on this night.
This goes to the Hawks’ fast-break points. They outscored the Sixers, 21-2, in that category.