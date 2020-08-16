KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The 76ers acquired Glenn Robinson III expecting him to provide much-needed depth in the playoffs.
That’s unlikely to happen.
The Sixers announced Sunday that Robinson is sidelined with an oblique muscle strain and will be re-evaluated to seven to 10 days. Robinson had been dealing with a left hip pointer that sidelined him most of his time in the NBA bubble. The Sixers received him and Alec Burks in exchange for second-round picks from the Golden State Warriors in February.
Game 1 of the Sixers’ first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics is set for 6:30 p.m. Monday at The Field House. If he’s cleared in seven days, Robinson could be available for next Sunday’s Game 4 contest.
The problem is it’s not a guarantee that he’ll be in the rotation if he does return. That’s because he hasn’t been available enough to find a rhythm.
The 26-year-old played in only two of the Sixers’ eight seeding gamesand missed the final scrimmage with the hip injury.
Robinson suffered the hip pointer during a scrimmage loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on July 26 after landing on his back,
The swingman averaged 7.7 points and 3.1 rebounds in 14 games with four starts as a Sixer. Robinson becomes a free agent at season’s end.
He was having a career season with the Warriors before the trade, averaging 12.9 points and 4.7 rebounds.