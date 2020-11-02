In this Locked On Sixers podcast, host Keith Pompey says none of the 76ers' front-office moves is surprising. He talks about how league sources had said the team was looking for a president of basketball operations and Daryl Morey was one of the candidates.
Pompey also says sources said last week that Elton Brand got a three-year contract. That came after Brand was telling people he would get an extension and after sources said the general manager met with ownership about the extension. And sources have been saying since August that Alex Rucker wasn’t expected to return next season. The Sixers finally let him go this weekend.
Pompey also said it’s in the overall best interest for the league to start the season on Dec. 22 as opposed to Jan. 18.