But as careful as the league is, it’s hard to imagine conditions being as safe as they were during the NBA restart at Walt Disney World’s bubble. Sure, players will be tested every day, but they’ll be back on planes and staying in hotels on the road. They will also have the comfort of being in their own homes when not on the road. At home, players will have the luxury of being around family members and friends. They’ll also have the option to order food from restaurants that are open and taking orders.