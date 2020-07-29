KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Brett Brown believes the 76ers’ starting lineup will be intact for the start of the seeding games.
The coach said late Tuesday that he expects Joel Embiid to play in Saturday’s opener against the Indiana Pacers at the VISA Athletic Center in the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Embiid missed the final two of the Sixers’ three scrimmages with right calf tightness.
“That’s my expectation,” Brown said when asked if Embiid will play against the Pacers. “I am always sort of receiving news from our medical staff. But that is my expectation.”
Reserve forward Glenn Robinson III (left hip pointer) and guard Raul Neto (lower back tightness) also missed the Sixers’ final exhibition. Both remain day to day.
Robinson collided with an opponent in the second quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. After landing on his back, Robinson got up and played a couple of minutes before going to the locker room. He did not return after a halftime evaluation.
Neto felt discomfort in his lower back during pregame warmups before being held out Sunday.
Embiid first experienced discomfort in his right calf during Friday’s victory against the Memphis Grizzlies in which he played only 12 minutes, 57 seconds. The Sixers said he missed Sunday’s game for precautionary reasons.
Embiid averaged 23.4 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.3 blocks while playing in just 44 of the Sixers’ 65 games before the NBA shutdown in March. He missed nine games with a torn ligament in his right hand. He was sidelined five more games with a left shoulder sprain. Embiid was out two games because of left knee soreness, two for suspension, and one each for a right ankle/lip laceration, left hip contusion, and upper respiratory illness.