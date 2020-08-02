Worst of the worst: This goes to the altercation between Embiid and Milton at the conclusion of the first quarter. The Sixers talked about improving their chemistry here at Disney World. That was hard to tell. This was definitely a bad look after Embiid said something to Milton as they walked to their seats after the first quarter. Milton turned around, said something in response, and had to be separated by teammates. Moments later, Milton went over and yelled something at Embiid, who was seated at the time.