Former 76ers assistant coach Kevin Young has accepted an assistant coaching with the Phoenix Suns.
The 38-year-old will reunite with Suns head coach Monty Williams, who spent the 2018-19 season as the Sixers associate head coach.
Young has been a member of the Sixers organization since the 2013-14 season as an assistant coach for the Delaware 87ers. (The Sixers' G-League team changed their name to the Blue Coats on March 28, 2018.) He had a stint as their head coach before serving as a Sixers assistant under Brett Brown during the last four seasons.
The Sixers fired Brown on Aug. 24 after seven seasons. Young interviewed for that job, but it went to Doc Rivers last week.
Sixers forward Tobias Harris is a member of the inaugural NBA Foundation Board of Directors. The group is eight players, executives from the National Basketball Players Association, and member of the Board of Governors.
A press release said the board will “prove strategic direction with respect of programming and grantmaking as well as oversee the organization’s activities, working directly with 30 NBA teams and their governors to support and facilitate sustainable initiatives in team markets.”
Other members of the board are NBA commissioner Adam Silver, NBPA executive director Michele Roberts, Charlotte Hornets chairman Michael Jordan, New Orleans Pelicans governor Gayle Benson, Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes, Atlanta Hawks principal owner Tony Ressler, NBA Board of Governors, and Toronto Raptors governor Larry Tanenbaum.