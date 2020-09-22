NBA commissioner Adam Silver doesn’t expect next season to begin until 2021.
Silver told CNN’s Bob Costas on Tuesday that his “best guess” is the coming NBA season will start in January at the earliest.
The NBA and NBPA will decide on a new start date for the season. The start of the NBA season usually begins in October, but it had been rescheduled for Dec. 1 due to the NBA shutdown before being pushed back again because of the coronavirus pandemic. The league wants to play as many games as possible with fans in the stands.
A Christmas start date had been the ideal scenario, but that became unlikely.
This news comes after the NBA and National Basketball Players Association have decided to hold the draft on Nov. 18. It was originally scheduled for June 25 in New York but was pushed back to Oct. 16 due to the pandemic. The NBA and NBPA agreed to push that date back in order to negotiate changes to the collective bargaining agreement. It also gives the two sides time to agree on next season’s salary cap and luxury tax thresholds. As a result, free agency could begin in November or early December.
So far, the Sixers could have $147 million tied up in 11 players next season, with the bulk of the money going to Tobias Harris ($34.3 million), Joel Embiid ($29.5 million), Ben Simmons ($28.75 million), and Al Horford ($27.5 million).
The problem is the league’s salary cap could remain at its current $109.1 million or drop because of lost revenue due to the pandemic. The same can be said of this season’s luxury-tax threshold of $132.6 million.
Right now, the Miami Heat holds a 2-1 series lead over the Boston Celtics in the 2019-20 Eastern Conference finals in the NBA bubble at Walt Disney World. The Los Angeles Lakers take a 2-0 series advantage over the Denver Nuggets into Tuesday night’s Game 3 of the Western Conference finals.