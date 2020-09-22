This news comes after the NBA and National Basketball Players Association have decided to hold the draft on Nov. 18. It was originally scheduled for June 25 in New York but was pushed back to Oct. 16 due to the pandemic. The NBA and NBPA agreed to push that date back in order to negotiate changes to the collective bargaining agreement. It also gives the two sides time to agree on next season’s salary cap and luxury tax thresholds. As a result, free agency could begin in November or early December.