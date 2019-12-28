Worst performance: This was a tough one, but I had to give this award to Furkan Korkmaz for going missing in action after intermission. The Sixers reserve guard finished with seven points on 3-for-9 shooting in addition to finishing with two steals and three turnovers in 21 minutes, 31 seconds. However, he only attempted one shot — a miss — in the second half. That shot came in the third quarter. His only other stat in the second half was a turnover.