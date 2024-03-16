Sixers prevail against the Hornets after fourth quarter rally down the stretch

The struggling Charlotte Hornets slightly eased the 76ers’ pain — at least for a game.

Having lost five of their last six games, the Sixers desperately needed a pick-me-up. While the outcome was more competitive than expected, they prevailed, 109–98, Saturday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

Kelly Oubre Jr.’s three-point play gave them a seven-point cushion with 1 minute, 55 seconds remaining. Then Nico Batum’s three-point 33 seconds later put the Sixers up, 103-93. All that was part of the Sixers’ game-ending, 21-11, run.

“You know, it usually comes down to some shot making and stop making, right?” said coach Nick Nurse. “We were able to do both kind of consecutively there in the last three minutes of the game. We had a couple of good shots, had an and-one, battled on the glass a little bit, got to the free-throw line. ... And we were just good enough at the defensive end as well.”

The victory improved the Sixers to 37-30 and moved them up to seventh place in the Eastern Conference standings. It was just their eighth victory in 25 games.

Meanwhile, the Hornets, who have the league’s fourth-worst record of 17-51, lost for the ninth time in 11 games.

Tyrese Maxey finished with a game-high 30 points along with three rebounds and four assists on a night he received a bloody nose. The ailment was the result of the All-Star guard receiving an elbow in the face from Hornets’ Brandon Miller with 2 minutes, 51 seconds left in the first half. Miller was ejected after receiving a flagrant foul 2 for his actions. The rookie used the unsportsmanlike tactic to create space while dribbling up the court.

After being treated by Sixers head athletic trainer Kevin Johnson, Maxey remained in the game.

Oubre Jr. (22 points) and reserves Buddy Hield (14 points), Paul Reed (11 points, eight rebounds) and Cam Payne (10 points) were the Sixers’ other double-figure scorers.

Tre Mann led the Hornets with 21 points. Nick Richards had 11 points and 11 rebounds. Miller had six points before being ejected.

No Harris

Tobias Harris missed Saturday’s game after spraining his right ankle in the fourth quarter of Thursday’s road loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

With Joel Embiid (left knee surgery) and forward Robert Covington (left knee bone bruise) already sidelined, the Sixers were thin at the post positions. To combat that, Nurse said the team would probably go with a small lineup during his pregame press conference. The Sixers started Oubre, Batum, Mo Bamba, Kyle Lowry, and Maxey. Batum started in place of Harris, while K.J. Martin was the backup power forward.

Oubre’s offensive production

The swingman has scored at least 19 points in seven of his last eight games. Eleven of his points came in the first quarter. Oubre averaged 20.3 points in the previous seven games.

“He’s getting some opportunities,” Nurse said of Oubre averaging 32.4 minutes during that stretch. “He’s playing a lot of minutes. You probably saw that we shifted him up the floor some. He seems to get more opportunities when he’s up higher on the floor, and heading in the direction instead of coming out of the corners.”

The Sixers are learning the best way to utilize the Oubre. But they realize it’s necessary to get him while the team is undermanned.

Jones update

Folks hoping to see Kai Jones play for the Sixers may be disappointed. The 6-foot-11 center signed a 10-day contract with the team on Friday.

But …

“I think that we just wanted to get him 10 days down there, first and foremost,” Nurse said. “And then after those 10 days, we’ll re-evaluate and take it from there.”

So Jones’ 10-day deal is basically an audition.

He had 14 points, eight rebounds, five assists, five steals and a block in Friday’s 132-126 victory over the Birmingham Squadron at Chase Fieldhouse.

“I went out there last night and watched him. He did some good things,” Nurse said. “He’s got some size, he’s got some athleticism. I don’t know how many dunks he had last night — probably five or six — and a couple of them were pretty important tip-back dunks. He seemed to play his role really well. He doesn’t seem to try to do too much. He rebounds, he runs, he really screens. He moves it to the next action over and over again. So for his first game, that wasn’t too bad.”

Up Next

The Sixers will entertain the Miami Heat on Monday. It will mark the teams’ third meeting of the season. The Heat defeated the Sixers, 119-113, in Miami on Christmas Day. They also prevailed, 109-104, at The Center on Valentine’s Day.