SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Seth Curry was coming off a solid game Saturday night against the Brooklyn Nets.
Before that, the 76ers shooting guard struggled while dealing with the aftereffects of COVID-19. But after being held scoreless against the Charlotte Hornets (last Wednesday) and Portland Trail Blazers (Thursday), he had 11 points while making 2 of 3 three-pointers against the Nets.
Curry was asked how he was feeling Tuesday.
“It’s a work in progress, pretty much it,” said Curry, whose squad faces the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night at Golden 1 Center. “Every day, I feel a little bit different. It’s a work in progress trying to up my routine and ... up my workouts off the floor to try to get back in game shape.
“But I think every night I learned where I am at as far as game experience. Every time I get on the floor for a game, I feel like I learned more about my body and what I miss.”
That’s where the work in progress comes in.
On Feb. 2, Curry told reporters it has been tough to regain his form since returning from a 14-day hiatus on Jan. 22, after clearing the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols.
“Some days I feel good. Some days I’m just sluggish,” he said on Feb. 2. “It’s like I’ve got to take a nap all day, so it’s weird.”
He did not return to Thursday night’s loss to the Portland Trail Blazers after colliding with Robert Covington with 4 minutes, 3 seconds left in the first half. Curry finished with zero points and missed his lone shot in 12-plus minutes of action. He also failed to score in the road victory over the Charlotte Hornets, missing all three shots (0-for-2 on three-pointers).
Curry is averaging 12.1 points and shooting 49.3% on three-pointers this season. However, the seventh-year veteran averaged a career-best 17 points and shot 59.5% on three-pointers before he tested positive.
Tuesday’s game against the Kings is a homecoming for Sixers assistant coach Dave Joerger.
The 46-year-old was hired as Sacramento’s head coach on May 10, 2016. He was fired on April 11, 2019, after compiling a 98-148 record in three seasons.