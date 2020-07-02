If it’s versatility that Brown wants, a lineup of Embiid (7-foot-2), Simmons (6-10), Tobias Harris (6-8), Richardson (6-6), and Milton (6-5) could provide it. With Simmons on the floor, the Sixers can still push the ball whenever such opportunities present themselves. But with Milton orchestrating the offense and Simmons closer to the rim, they can run more fluid halfcourt sets because teams would no longer have the luxury of laying off Simmons and daring him to take an 18-to-20 foot jumper. Opponents would have to honor Milton’s ability to make long-distance shots, and presumably, everything else would open up for the Sixers: easier passes to Embiid in the post, better looks for Harris, better uses of Simmons’ speed and strength and vision.