SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Here’s my look at the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 125-108 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night at the Golden 1 Center.
Best performance: This goes to Tobias Harris. The Sixers forward finished with game highs of 28 points and 14 rebounds and had one block. He also made a team-high 4 three-pointers in 6 attempts and had a plus-21 rating
Worst performance: This was a tough one, but I ultimately gave it to Norvel Pelle for the second straight game. The Sixers reserve played only 2 minutes, 37 seconds. The rookie center didn’t record a single stat, and the Kings outscored the Sixers by 12 points during that stretch.
Best defensive performance: This goes to Horford on a night he didn’t block a shot or record a steal. It was his presence that impacted the game. That presence enabled him to finish with a career-best plus-41 rating.
Worst statistic: This goes to the Kings’ turnovers. They committed 18.
Best statistic: I’m giving this to Horford’s plus-minus.
Best of the best: This goes to the Sixers’ snapping their nine-game road skid. This marked their first road win since beating the Brooklyn Nets on Jan. 20.