He was drafted 17th overall in 2008 by the Toronto Raptors and traded to the Indiana Pacers. Hibbert played seven seasons in Indiana. He had key roles on the Pacers squads that reached the Eastern Conference Finals in 2013 and 2014. Hibbert spent the 2015-16 season with the Los Angeles Lakers before finishing his career the next season with the Charlotte Hornets and Denver Nuggets.