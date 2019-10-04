The 76ers bench was it Achilles’ heel last season.
But James Ennis III gave the impression Friday that’s no longer the case.
The backup swingman responded “Bulldogs” to being asked what the early signs of the backup unit’s identity.
“We got Mike Scott leading us, myself, Furkan [Korkmaz], Kyle [O’Quinn] and whoever is on the second team will be bulldogs,” he said. “We’re ready to get stops.”
Scott, Ennis, Korkmaz, O’Quinn and Trey Burke made up the second unit during an end-of-practice five-one-zero drills the media witnessed.
Coach Brett Brown said swingmen Korkmaz, Matisse Thybulle, Zhaire Smith, Shake Milton and Marial Shayock are all getting time with the second unit. Meanwhile, Burke and Raul Neto are splitting time as the backup point guard.
So those two positions are yet determined at this point.
Neto said he’s having a tough time adjusting to the Sixers terminology.
“A lot of things are the same that I used to do before, just different names,” said the Brazilian, who formerly played for the Utah Jazz.
He’s “pretty sure” by the beginning of the regular season he’ll be fine with all the terminology and plays. The Sixers’ season-opener is Oct. 23 against the Boston Celtics at the Wells Fargo Center.
“It just takes time and repetition to get used to it,” Neto said.
All week, the Sixers have been preaching about how dominate they could be on the defensive end.
Friday was much of the same.
“We are so big and we are aiming to be the top defense in the league," Joel Embiid said. “And we got the right guys to accomplish that.”
The Sixers starting lineup has four guys at least 6-foot-9 in Tobias Harris (6-9), Ben Simmons (6-10), Al Horford (6-10) and Embiid (7-2). Josh Richardson, the other starter, is 6-6.
Embiid wouldn’t be Embiid if he gave a different response.
The trash-talking All-Star center was asked after training-camp practice Friday what it’s been like working with player development coach Roy Hibbert.
“Well, I’ve been busting his [butt],” Embiid lightheartedly said. “But [he’s] another guy with size. He helps a lot, another guy who is strong. So he’s been good.
“He’s in that training room every day after we work out, because I’m always hitting him. But he’s a great guy.”
The 7-foot-2 Hibbert was a two-time All-Star center. The 32-year-old concluded his nine-season NBA career in 2017. The Sixers hired him in August.
He was drafted 17th overall in 2008 by the Toronto Raptors and traded to the Indiana Pacers. Hibbert played seven seasons in Indiana. He had key roles on the Pacers squads that reached the Eastern Conference Finals in 2013 and 2014. Hibbert spent the 2015-16 season with the Los Angeles Lakers before finishing his career the next season with the Charlotte Hornets and Denver Nuggets.
The Sixers will tell you they have two good defensive wings in rookie Thybulle and second-year man Smith.
They are just different types of defenders.
“Matisse’s ability [is] off the ball where he can cover ground and shoot gaps, get in lanes and pick stuff out of the sky with his length,” Brown said.
Meanwhile, Smith has a solid center of gravity that enables him to get a lower balance level than the person he’s guarding.
“I say he reminds me of [Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard] Avery Bradley at times,” Brown said Smith’s defensive center of gravity. “That side of it stands out of it for me of him. ....
"They [Smith and Thybulle] are both tremendous athletes, and for their ages.”
Thybulle, 22, has yet to even play in a preseason game. Meanwhile, Smith, 20, played in eight games total – six regular-season ones – after missing the majority of last season with a broken foot and an allergic reaction to food.
So being able to carry over their solid training-camp effort to an actual game will be the next step.
But they are making solid impressions, none the less.