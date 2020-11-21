After Pelle’s release, Embiid and Paul Reed, who was drafted 58th overall in Wednesday’s draft, were the only centers on the Sixers’ roster. The thought was that waiving Pelle could set up the return of Noel. The Sixers originally acquired Noel, the sixth overall pick in the 2013 draft, in a draft-night trade from the New Orleans Pelicans for All-Star point guard Jrue Holiday.