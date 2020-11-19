“Honestly, if you go back, it’s completely insane how good some of these Joel and Ben lineups were,” Morey said of when they were surrounded with shooters during the 2017-18 season. “My analysis is pretty terrible in general, but when you get to like 1,200-minute lineups that are playing out historically great ability to build a lead ..., listening it became pretty obvious [adding shooting] was the right path for the roster.”