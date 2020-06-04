In this Locked on Sixers podcast, host Keith Pompey and Heart Of Sports 610 ESPN co-host Jeff Cohen praise 76ers all-star point guard Ben Simmons and standout forward Tobias Harris for speaking out on certain issues. Simmons was critical of President Trump, while Harris didn’t sugarcoat anything when talking about the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25. Pompey and Cohen then focus on the NBA’s expected approval of a 22-team restart in July with eight regular-season games, possible play-in tournament, and playoffs.
