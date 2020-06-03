The incident occurred weeks after a white father and son were arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault on May 7 for the shooting of a black man on a residential Georgia street on Feb. 23. The arrests of Gregory McMichael, 64, and Travis McMichael, 34, came after a national outcry. Ahmaud Arbery, 25, was killed in Brunswick, Ga., while jogging. William Bryan Jr., a motorist who filmed the shooting, was charged with felony murder on May 21. Gregory told police Bryan had tried to help them stop Arbery.