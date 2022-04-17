The Toronto Raptors are known for their depth.

They most likely will have to rely on it in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series against the 76ers — if not longer.

That’s because Raptors forward Scottie Barnes, guard Gary Trent Jr. and reserve power forward Thad Young are all listed as doubtful for Monday’s contest at the Wells Fargo Center.

Barnes had to be helped off the court with 9 minutes, 6 seconds remaining in the Sixers’ 131-111 Game 1 victory after Joel Embiid stepped on his right foot. The Raptors rookie sprained his ankle on the play. X-rays were negative. The Raptors did not immediately disclose the results of Sunday morning’s MRI exam.

Young sat out the second half of Sunday’s game with a hyperextended left thumb. Young, Barnes, and Trent, who has a non-COVID-19 illness, did not participate in Sunday’s practice at Temple.

Trent finished with nine points on 2-for-11 shooting in Game 1. He was minus-23 in 27 minutes. Barnes had 15 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists in 32 minutes, while Young grabbed a rebound in his six minutes of action.

The Sixers will be without rookie center Charles Bassey (sprained right shoulder). Meanwhile, rookie guard Jaden Springer (right knee contusion) is questionable. Bassey and Springer are both out of the Sixers rotation.