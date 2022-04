Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes yells after injuring his leg during the fourth quarter against the Sixers during Game 1. Read more

As expected, the Toronto Raptors will be without their most versatile player Monday night against the 76ers.

Rookie forward Scottie Barnes will miss Game 2 of the best-of-seven series with a sprained left ankle. Barnes donned a huge walking boot on his left foot at the Raptors’ morning shootaround at the Wells Fargo Center.

» READ MORE: Sixers vow to be ‘locked in’ for Game 2 against the Raptors

Meanwhile, teammates Gary Trent Jr. (non-COVID illness) and Thad Young (left thumb hyperextension) remain listed as doubtful for Game 2 of the first-round series. Trent didn’t attend the morning shootaround, while Young had his left thumb wrapped.

“I’m still a very positive, happy human being,” Barnes said. “I’m just taking it one day at a time. God got me. So I’m still happy.”

The Sixers hold a 1-0 series advantage heading into Game 2. Game 3 of the series will be Wednesday night at Scotiabank in Toronto. Afterward, the teams will have two days off before playing Game 4 on Saturday at Scotiabank.

Asked about the timeline of his return, Barnes said he was unsure.

“I don’t know,” he said. “It might be soon. We will have to see. I don’t know. It’s feeling better, though, each and every day.”

He had to be helped off the court with 9 minutes, 6 seconds remaining in the Sixers’ 131-111 Game 1 victory after Joel Embiid stepped on his right foot. The Raptors rookie sprained his ankle on the play but X-rays were negative. The Raptors did not immediately disclose the results of Sunday morning’s MRI exam.

» READ MORE: THE 50 GREATEST SIXERS PLAYERS OF ALL-TIME

Playing without Barnes Monday night could be a big loss for the Raptors.

In addition to starting in the post, Barnes is the backup point guard. He started several games this season at the point while All-Star Fred VanVleet was sidelined with an injury. The Rookie of the Year finalist averaged 15.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists this season.

“He brings us offensively a bit of handling, point guard abilities, scoring at the rim, put-back abilities, and he’s a versatile defender,” coach Nick Nurse said, explaining what the Raptors lose with Barnes sidelined. “So that may put us into a lot more coverages and things on defense rather than having so much flexibility to switch.”