“My father was working a Virginia Squires game and he saw Julius Erving,” said Eric Strom. “He told a Philadelphia sportswriter that Julius was the greatest he’d ever seen. The commissioner said a referee shouldn’t be talking about a player’s ability and fined him $50. Dad sent him a check for $100 and when the commissioner asked why, he said, ‘The first $50 is because I told the writer and the second is because I’m telling you.’ ”