Sixers waive guard Ricky Council IV, freeing up a full-time roster spot

The 76ers have waived Ricky Council IV, the team announced Friday afternoon. Council, whose contract was nonguaranteed entering the 2025-26 season, had an inconsistent first two NBA seasons.

The 6-foot-6 wing was a success story as a rookie in 2023-24. He went undrafted but parlayed a two-way contract into a standard deal by flashing his supreme athleticism and a relentless playing style. But last season, Council sometimes slipped out of the rotation, even amid the Sixers’ glut of injuries and flip to tank mode during a woeful 24-58 campaign.

He averaged 7.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 17.1 minutes across 73 games in 2024-25 and said he dealt with some health issues following the All-Star break. He shot 38.2% from the floor and took too many ill-advised step-back three-pointers.

Council acknowledged his uncertain situation while speaking to The Inquirer at a local youth camp last month. He said he had spent much of the early part of the offseason in Philly, so he could stay “in the front office’s eyes” while working with the Sixers’ staff and teammates.

“It’s the last chance,” Council told The Inquirer. “I’ve always had my back against the wall. It’s nothing new, so there’s no pressure. Just trying to stay as healthy as I can, and everything else will work out for itself. Because I know if my body is 100%, I’m capable of doing anything.”

Waiving Council frees up a full-time roster spot for the Sixers, even if they retain restricted free agent Quentin Grimes.