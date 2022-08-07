Tyrese Maxey will never forget the time he hit a game-winning shot during a scrimmage at Brooklyn Nets forward LaMarcus Aldridge’s camp in their hometown of Dallas, Texas. The Sixers guard felt inspired in the environment as it showed young Maxey that one day he could make it in the NBA.

“It’s funny when I’m playing against LaMarcus, I know for a fact he doesn’t remember who I am but I always said to him, ‘Man, I went to your camp when I was younger.’ It was amazing,” Maxey said.

Now, the 21-year-old, who is entering his third season with the Sixers, ran a free youth camp called 1% Skills Camp on Saturday at William Penn Charter School.

Kids from ages 7 to 12 years old filled the gym. Maxey worked his way through each group, playing one-on-one (where the 6-foot-2 point guard carried no shame in blocking their shots) or hyping up the youngsters during a drill.

“The main message that I want to bring is happiness,” Maxey said. “I think we’re all blessed to be alive, healthy enough to have our legs and move around and do different things… And of course, I always say get 1% better.”

Besides the camp in Philadelphia, Maxey is also hosting camps Saturday in Dallas, and Aug. 20 in Lexington, Ky., where he attended the University of Kentucky.

“I’ve been wanting to go to Kentucky since I was in the fifth grade,” Maxey said. “As soon as [John] Calipari got the job. It was a dream come true to go there, so I always want to go back and give back to them.”

Maxey has been in contact with his teammates throughout the summer, which has been a busy offseason for the Sixers.

Guard James Harden took a $15 million pay cut during NBA free agency, opting out of his $47.36 million player option for the 2022-23 season.

The Sixers signed defensive specialist P.J. Tucker for three years at $33 million and added rotation player Danuel House for $8.5 million over two years.

They also picked up combo guard De’Anthony Melton in a trade that sent the 23rd overall draft pick, David Roddy, along with Danny Green to the Memphis Grizzlies. They also signed guard Trevelin Queen.

» READ MORE: Sixers announce preseason schedule, including a date with Ben Simmons and the Nets

Maxey believes the new additions will add more physicality to the Sixers roster and give them what they need to be successful.

“I think they’ll definitely help us with mental toughness,” Maxey said. “I think they’ll also help with just the physical toughness. The grit and the grind that we need to bring to our team and also, I think guys like PJ, he’s gonna bring the championship mentality. I think we’re really going to appreciate him for that.

“Training camp and an entire season together is going to be nothing but good things.”

Maxey has high expectations for himself heading into the 2022-23 season. Coach Doc Rivers and president of basketball operations Daryl Morey have expressed their confidence in the young guard.

“He’s the most impressive young player I’ve ever had, in 21 years of coaching,” Rivers said on the Vince Carter Show podcast. “His work ethic, Vince, is beyond belief. Many times already this summer, already two or three times, we’ve had to tell him to go sit down somewhere and go relax.”

In his rookie season, Maxey averaged 8.0 points, 2.0 assists and 1.7 rebounds per game, shooting 46% from the field and 30% on three-pointers.

He made an enormous leap in year two, averaging 17.5 points, 4.3 assists, and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 49% from the field and 43% on three-pointers.

“I think other people tell me they have confidence in myself that just builds my confidence,” Maxey said. “My confidence comes from just being in the gym, working out every single day, watching film, and then having success on the court, so for Morey to have confidence in me, and my teammates, as well as the organization, it just makes me want to go out there and give them my all.”

Maxey hasn’t spent much time away from the court this offseason. But Saturday’s camp was a day to show kids to have fun and remind them to never fall short of their goals.

“We are all not going to be blessed to play in the NBA,” Maxey said. “Some might be doctors, some lawyers, some policemen or firemen. I want to show them to be the best that they can possibly be at their job and work on it every single day.”