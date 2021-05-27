Russell Westbrook was frustrated, not just because the Washington Wizards lost to the 76ers, 120-95 Wednesday at the Wells Fargo Center, going down by two games to none in their best-of-seven first-round NBA playoff series.

The blowout loss was difficult enough to take and so was the ankle injury that Westbrook suffered and sent him to the locker room early in the fourth quarter.

While departing, Westbrook had popcorn thrown at him. A fan in Section 104 was ejected from the arena.

After the game Westbrook was justifiably frustrated, calling for the NBA to better protect the players from situations like this.

“Somehow the protection has to come somewhere,” Westbrook said. “Any other setting fans, they wouldn’t do nothing like that, any other setting that isn’t protecting them from myself going into the stands. If there was nothing to stop me from getting to that person, this wouldn’t happen.”

Westbrook has a way of drawing the ire of opposing fans, but nobody deserves the treatment he received.

“It’s been like this since I have been in the league,” he said. “For me, I just get a different reaction obviously from the crowd for whatever reason. I really take this very, very personal and I am tired of the same thing. To me I really don’t see any changes. It just gets worse.”

Valerie Camillo, president of business operations for the Wells Fargo Center, issued a statement after the game.

“This was classless, unacceptable behavior, and we’re not going to tolerate it at Wells Fargo Center,” she said. “We’re proud to have the most passionate fans in the country and the best home-court and home-ice advantage around, but this type of behavior has no place in our arena.”

Westbrook was asked if he has had previous problems in Philadelphia.

“Yes, I had problems here before,” he said. “A fan flipped me off a couple of years ago here. Like I said, as a player if you are a good player people want to bash you for whatever reason that is.”

Westbrook is fine with getting bashed as long as things don’t get out of hand.

“I don’t mind the trash talk, whether it is, ‘Westbrook sucks, Westbrook can’t shoot, Westbrook can’t play,’ that is all great,” he said. “If you cross the line and start mentioning family, start mentioning derogatory things, and if you throw popcorn on me, s—, that is crossing the line, that is where it has to stop. Everybody loves sports and screaming and that is great. Keep it to sports. Don’t cross that line. … At the same time I have to be smart. ... I can’t go into the stands.”

Teammate Bradley Beal said he didn’t see the incident involving Westbrook, but after the game he heard what happened.

“It’s disgusting,” Beal said. “Us as players we don’t get to protect ourselves, [we can’t] run in the stands and confront somebody. It’s disrespectful.”

He said some fans lose sight of the fact that this is the players’ workplace.

“We are here to entertain everyone in this arena,” Beal said. “And granted, it may be one bad apple, whatever the case may be, but it is still not a good look for everyone in the city, the team, all fans. That’s BS. We go out to compete at a high level night in and night out. We put our bodies on the line. We make this one of the most entertaining sports in all of sports.”

Beal says he heard some things that shouldn’t have been said.

“We got a lot of nasty fans,” Beal said. “I even got some crazy language spoken to me tonight and my kids are sitting next to me.”

The series now shifts to Washington for Game 3 on Saturday.