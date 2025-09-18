Sixers unveil throwback court design to honor 2001 Finals team. Will the black jerseys be next?

The 76ers officially announced their plans to honor the 25th anniversary of their 2000-01 NBA Finals team earlier this month.

Now, a little more than a week later, they have released a rendering of the court on which they will play 14 games as part of the “25th Anniversary Celebration Nights.”

Advertisement

The design of the court released Thursday serves as further confirmation that the Sixers are bringing back their black throwback jerseys, a highly anticipated look from the Allen Iverson era that hasn’t been worn since 2009.

The court will serve as the backdrop when the team showcases “alumni tributes, in-game and promotional throwbacks, custom merchandise, and much more.”

Outlined in black and red, the baseline of the court at Xfinity Mobile Arena will feature “SIXERS” and the sideline will be marked “PHILADELPHIA,” both in uppercase. The floor will also bear the arena name and ads for betway and crypto.com.

» READ MORE: Sixers to honor 2001 Finals team with ‘25th Anniversary Celebration Nights’ throughout season

The star of the show will be the 76ers logo, which will appear at center court and just inside the arc on both ends. The main design has “76ers” in gold with a matching basketball, while the secondary logos only have the number “76” and a slightly different basketball design. Both, however, feature the retro comet tail on the basketball.

Originally released in 1997, the silver, gold, and black style coincided with the prime Iverson years and was worn as he catapulted the Sixers to the 2001 NBA Finals.

Iverson wore the road jersey during the team’s iconic Game 1 victory in Los Angeles, stepping over Tyronn Lue en route to 48 points. Of course, Shaquille O’Neal and the Los Angeles Lakers took the next four games and the title. The Sixers have not returned to the NBA Finals or advanced beyond the second round since 2001.

» READ MORE: Prime Video will release its docuseries about Sixers legend Allen Iverson on Oct. 23

Prior to this recent campaign, fans have clamored for a return to the black jersey for years. That excitement reached a fever pitch when Tyrese Maxey’s contract celebration featured a black throwback display with his name and number on the jersey.

The Sixers played coy about the inclusion throughout much of the year that followed, but it was obvious that players were just as excited for the look to return, as Maxey and Paul George both shared their desire to play in the jerseys.

But now, with the logo and coloring touted throughout the 25th anniversary celebration, it’s clear that we’ll see the jerseys for at least 14 games in the upcoming season.