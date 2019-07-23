That’s how good Simmons already is. That’s how much more unstoppable he becomes by adding basketball’s most basic skill. A viable outside shot, combined with the progress as a defender he displayed in the second round of the playoffs — added to the ballhandling, rebounding, passing, and scoring ability that made him Rookie of the Year last season and an All Star this past season — gives the Sixers two of the three most promising young players in the game, along with Joel Embiid, and Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks aren’t nearly as deep.