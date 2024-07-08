Sixers plan to bring back Allen Iverson-era black throwback jerseys — but not this season

The 76ers went all out for Tyrese Maxey, creating a museum to commemorate the official signing of his maximum contract extension. And in doing so, they might have tipped their hand about their plans to eventually bring back one of the most popular looks in franchise history: their Allen Iverson-era black jerseys.

Maxey exercised patience and waited an entire year before agreeing to a five-year, $204 million deal, helping the Sixers complete the blockbuster Paul George addition. And he was celebrated in kind, with an exhibit that commemorated his past, present, and future. But as footage emerged from the Sixers’ social channels, it became clear that the team’s black throwback jerseys were prominently featured in the Maxey presentation.

So, predictably, questions started to swirl about whether the jerseys would feature just as prominently during the Sixers’ next season.

While the franchise is in the process of creating plans for Maxey and his teammates to sport that iconic black jersey, it won’t be in the 2024-25 season, sources confirmed to The Inquirer. CBS Sports reported earlier Monday that a revival could be on the horizon.

The black jerseys first emerged in 1997 during a dark time in the franchise. Four years later, Iverson rocked that same jersey in Game 1 of the 2001 NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers during an iconic moment.

The Inquirer’s Matt Breen spoke with several members of the franchise during that time about bringing the jerseys back. The 2022 interviews, which were published 25 years after the jersey release, shared a similar sentiment: The jerseys could be back soon as an alternate.

Tom O’Grady, who designed the jerseys in 1997 as the NBA’s creative director, told The Inquirer he’d be excited to see them return.

“I would be ecstatic,” O’Grady said. “I think the fans would be happy. I think it would be good. It doesn’t have to be the dominant uniform, but maybe for Saturday games or special games. It wouldn’t feel forced. They had a run, they went to the Finals in that uniform. It’s not foreign to the Philly fans.”

Former Sixers president Pat Croce, known for his excitable personality, was similarly on board, O’Grady said: “Pat was really a guy who you wanted to do great work for because he was so pumped up and he would help energize the conversations.”

So while fans won’t get to see the black jerseys this season, it seems like they won’t have to wait too much longer to see them back on the court.