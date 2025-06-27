Sixers rookie VJ Edgecome is ready to give his all for Philly. But he’ll never forget his Bahamian roots.

NEW YORK — VJ Edgecombe cried because he knew the gravity of his accomplishment.

The native of Bimini, Bahamas, came to America five years ago with dreams to one day be in position to feed his family. That day came Wednesday, when the 76ers selected Edgecombe third overall in the NBA draft. The 19-year-old will make around $11.1 million next season and $50.4 million over the four years of his rookie deal.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Sixers select VJ Edgecombe with the No. 3 pick in the 2025 NBA draft

That reality hit Edgecombe when he saw his mother, Brenda Rolle, overcome with emotion as he was chosen. He thought back to his childhood, and what Rolle had to go through to feed him and his siblings. Edgecombe thought back to those long nights on the island, relying on a generator because they had no electricity.

“What was going through my head [on the nights] was we were going to get the electricity to stay on without [the generator] turning off in the middle of the night when we were sleeping,” he said. “It was just tough times.

“But my mom, my grandmom, they work hard every day to make sure that we slept good at night, to make sure everything was well. So it’s just a credit to them.”

Edgecombe should give himself credit for living out an NBA dream that began at the age of 8. He instead remembered a coach who lent a helping hand.

“I had a coach, he passed away, but everyone knew him as Sugar,” Edgecombe said. “But he changed my perspective on life, my dreams. He always told me to dream big. That was the first person to ever tell me that I could make it in the NBA.

“I didn’t have no money to go on a basketball trip or anything, he would pay for it. So credit to him.”

But there were times when Edgecombe became discouraged with the journey and thought about giving up. One particular time was during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, when basketball was put on hold.

He believed the time missed would hinder his dreams. So Edgecombe thought about getting a “9 to 5” job.

“Nothing’s wrong with that,” he said. “But if I can’t pursue my dream of just playing basketball, now I have to do something else. Find different interests.”

But he couldn’t completely let go. In his heart, Edgecombe knew he was a special basketball player. So he migrated to the United States later that year in search of a path to obtain a free college education.

Edgecombe initially lived in Florida and played for Victory International Prep in West Palm Beach. After two seasons, he transferred to Long Island Lutheran in Brookville, N.Y. And while in the United States, Edgecombe blossomed into a five-star recruit.

As a senior at Lutheran, the 6-foot-4 guard was regarded as the third-best college prospect in the class of 2024 by ESPN. He was a McDonald’s All American and played in the Jordan Brand Classic and Nike Hoops Summit.

Edgecombe signed with Baylor after considering offers from Duke, Kentucky, and Florida. He averaged 15 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.2 assists in his lone season while being recognized as the Big 12 freshman of the year and a second-team all-conference selection.

Edgecombe’s commitment to refining his skills stood out to his coaches and teammates at Lutheran and Baylor. His dedication to becoming a well-rounded player, combined with elite athleticism and a high motor, made him a standout player.

» READ MORE: Daryl Morey says Joel Embiid is ‘on track’ to return around the start of training camp

“The same person people in Philly are going to get is the same person people in New York got,” Edgecombe said. “I’m coming in to work, and I’m going to play my hardest for the name on the front [of the jersey], not the back. The name on the front really matters to me.

“So that’s why I’m going to play hard every given night, any chance I get to step on the floor.”

And Sixers fans are getting a guy who will never forget where he’s from. One of Edgecombe’s family members put the Bahamian flag on full display the moment he was drafted. That person also carried it proudly as the family exited the Barclays Center late Wednesday night. And Edgecomeb had photos of his family in the lining of his black suit jacket. Having those photos there was “super important,” Edgecombe emphasized.

“That’s why I started crying, too, just because they are the people I do it for,” Edgecombe said. “They are the people I do it for, knowing that they love me. If the basketball is bouncing or not, I know they still love me. They are the type of people I want around.”

And they are also the people he’s determined to set the standard for, especially his mother and siblings.

The days of worrying about electricity are gone. His mother no longer has to worry about feeding her family.

“I’m just grateful to be here today,” Edgecombe said.