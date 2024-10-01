The Sixers are determined to keep Joel Embiid healthy — and that process starts now

NASSAU, Bahamas — It’s no secret that the 76ers are trying to ensure Joel Embiid will be healthy come playoff time.

And that process started Tuesday at the first day of training camp here in The Islands of Song.

“Joel went through everything live to a point today,” coach Nick Nurse said. “Just stopped at the scrimmaging part today, right? Yeah, that’s part of the process. … It’s great. He’s learning the new guys. He’s learning some of the different things we are doing. We just don’t need to [scrimmage.]

“He wasn’t the only one that [only] went that far today either.”

Kyle Lowry, 38, Eric Gordon, 35, and Reggie Jackson, 34, who happen to be the Sixers’ oldest players, also sat out at least some of the scrimmage portion of practice.

“Ramping up is one thing to get them to a point,” Nurse said. “Overdoing it is another thing you are trying not to do. All that kind of stuff.

“So yeah, I think managing him is certainly important. I think everybody talks about how we are going to be health-wise, and how we are going to be chemistry-wise with all these new guys. And we’ll certainly be super smart about both those things.”

Embiid averaged 34.7 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.7 blocks while playing in just 39 games last season because of a torn lateral meniscus in his left knee.

The 7-foot-2 center returned with seven games left in the regular season. But he was still limited by the injury then and during the team’s first-round playoff series to the New York Knicks. He also continued to don a knee brace while helping Team USA win a gold medal in this summer’s Paris Olympics.

Embiid has missed 336 games — the equivalent of four seasons — since being selected third in the 2014 NBA draft. Despite that, Embiid is one of the faces of the NBA. And his presence alone gives the “win-now” Sixers their best opportunity to contend for a championship.

Last preseason, as part of his management plan, Embiid sat out the first three of four exhibition games.

Nurse was asked if he envisions Embiid playing in this campaign’s preseason games.

“I have no idea on that one,” he said. “That’s probably one of my themes for this. I’m not really envisioning anything. I know this changes so much, and I really want to zero in and lock in on the day.

“I’ll review today’s film and notes and put some thoughts together for tomorrow and really attack tomorrow.”

Overall, the Sixers were said to have a solid first day of practice.

Mindful of trying to gain extra possessions, the team worked on defensive ball pressure, transition defense creating turnovers, and emphasizing rebounding. Offensively, the Sixers prioritized getting the ball up the floor with more pace.

“I thought there was a lot of life out of [Tyrese] Maxey, [Kelly] Oubre, [Caleb] Martin and [Guerschon] Yabusele,” Nurse said of practice. “I thought those guys were really energetic, really playing hard, very athletic and fast.”