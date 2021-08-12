LAS VEGAS — Andre Drummond reacted quickly following a parent’s nightmare.

Surveillance video showed the 76ers reserve center jumping in a pool to save his 2-year-old son, Deon. Deon was sitting on the edge before sliding into the pool. Drummond ran into the pool area before jumping in the pool to retrieve his son.

He later posted the surveillance video on social media with the caption, “NOT ALL HEROS WEAR CAPES A parents worst nightmare….. Feat my son & I ... No one was harmed in this video.”

The Sixers signed the 6-foot-10, 280-pound Drummond to a one-year veteran minimum salary contract for around $2.9 million on Aug. 4. He’ll back up reigning MVP candidate Joel Embiid.

The nine-year veteran was named to his second NBA All-Star team as recently as 2018. He’s also a four-time rebounding champion.

Drummond had hoped to get a lucrative deal in free agency.

There was some thought that he would re-sign with the Los Angeles Lakers, which he played 21 games for last season. But Los Angeles made changes to its roster via trade and free agency and it didn’t make sense for Drummond to return. One of the Lakers moves involved signing former Sixers center Dwight Howard to a veteran minimum deal. Howard was a member of the Lakers’ 2020 NBA title team.