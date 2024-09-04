Sixers are hiring Ariana Andonian as vice president of player personnel

Ariana Andonian is joining the 76ers as vice president of player personnel, a team source confirmed to The Inquirer on Wednesday.

Andonian, 29, is a fast riser in NBA front offices. She comes to the Sixers from the Memphis Grizzlies, where she was the director of player personnel for two seasons following two years in a senior manager role.

Before being hired by the Grizzlies, she worked as a scouting coordinator for the Houston Rockets from 2015 to 2018. Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey helmed the Rockets’ front office during that period. Andonian also was a player personnel consultant for Duke’s basketball program from 2018 to 2020, while receiving her master’s of business administration from the school.

Prosper Karangwa will remain a Sixers vice president of player personnel, a team source said, with different areas of focus.