Sixers are hiring Ariana Andonian as vice president of player personnel
Andonian previously worked as a scouting coordinator for the Houston Rockets when the front office was helmed by Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey.
Ariana Andonian is joining the 76ers as vice president of player personnel, a team source confirmed to The Inquirer on Wednesday.
Andonian, 29, is a fast riser in NBA front offices. She comes to the Sixers from the Memphis Grizzlies, where she was the director of player personnel for two seasons following two years in a senior manager role.
Before being hired by the Grizzlies, she worked as a scouting coordinator for the Houston Rockets from 2015 to 2018. Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey helmed the Rockets’ front office during that period. Andonian also was a player personnel consultant for Duke’s basketball program from 2018 to 2020, while receiving her master’s of business administration from the school.
Prosper Karangwa will remain a Sixers vice president of player personnel, a team source said, with different areas of focus.