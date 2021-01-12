The 76ers faced a serious manpower shortage for the second straight game, but besides only having nine players available, here are three reasons why they lost, 112-94 on Monday at Atlanta, snapping the Hawks’ four-game losing streak.
Young has a tendency to handle the ball too long while his teammates stand around, waiting for him to make a play. On this night he made decisive plays. He also set up some drives with great long-range shooting. Only Golden State’s Stephen Curry may have more range than Young.
Here, Young makes it look easy off the dribble
Young finished with 26 points, eight assists and no turnovers, an efficient effort. Tyrese Maxey was the primary defender on Young. Maxey made Young work, especially early in the game, but Young, an All-Star last season, kept working and eventually got the better of the matchup.
At halftime, Atlanta led 65-50 and had a 17-0 edge in fast break points. For the game, the Hawks enjoyed a 21-2 advantage. Atlanta was simply taking advantage of a depleted Sixers team and trying to get its transition game at any opportunity.
Many of the lobs came off fast breaks. Four of Young’s eight assists came off lobs.
The Hawks were also able to execute a successful lob off this inbounds play from Kevin Huerter to former Westtown School standout Cam Reddish.
Atlanta’s athleticism team truly showed how effective the Hawks can be when playing above the rim.
One way a depleted lineup can stay in the game is with three-point shooting. That portion of the game failed the Sixers who shot just 8-for-36 from three (22.2%). Take away rookie Isaiah Joe’s 4-of-7 effort, and the rest of the team shot 4-for-32 (12.5%).
The Sixers/ two regular starters, Joel Embiid and Danny Green, were a combined 1-for-11, with Green missing all seven. Two of Green’s seven three-point attempts were wide open and only one had really tight coverage. Green, who had been coming out of his early-season shooting funk, is just 2 of 14 from three-point range in his last two games.