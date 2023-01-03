Philly MMA fighter Sean Brady displayed otherworldly strength Monday night when he participated in the 76ers’ bell-ringing ceremony before watching their 120-111 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Brady, a UFC welterweight and black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, took a a few big whacks at the Liberty Bell — not unlike countless other athletes and Philly celebrities have in the past. But Brady’s swing left noticeable damage on the bell that took everyone by surprise.

After jokes surfaced about Brady potentially cracking the Sixers’ Liberty Bell, AP sports writer Dan Gelston provided photo evidence of the fighter’s handiwork. And sure enough, Brady’s big blemish stood out from the other scrapes and scratches.

Gelston added a perfect joke along with the image, calling the bell “day-to-day with a copper contusion.”