For what it’s worth, the Wizards have only been outscored 92-88 in the fourth quarter of their three games. In the 125-112 loss to Phoenix, Washington trailed 89-81 after three quarters. During the 118-110 loss to Brooklyn, the Wizards led 85-83 after three before being outscored 35-25 in the final period. Against Indiana, the Wizards were down 90-68 after three quarters before outscoring the Pacers, 32-21 in the fourth. Washington cut the deficit to 107-100 with 1:16 left, showing the type of fight that Brooks discussed.