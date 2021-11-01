Joel Embiid will get a much-needed night off.

The 76ers center will miss Monday night’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers for rest. This off day was planned as the Sixers are in the midst of playing six games in nine days, including two sets of back-to-backs.

Embiid has also been hampered with right knee soreness since bumping knees in the Oct. 20 season opener in New Orleans. However, a team spokesman stressed that rest — not the knee — is why the four-time All-Star has the night off.

Andre Drummond will start in his place against the Blazers.

Embiid is averaging 21.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.7 blocks. He had 19 points and five rebounds in Saturday’s 122-94 victory over the Atlanta Hawks. After facing Portland, the Sixers will host the Chicago Bulls Wednesday before traveling to Detroit to face the Pistons Thursday.

They’ll conclude their two-game road trip at Chicago on Saturday. Then the Sixers will host the New York Knicks (Monday) and Milwaukee Bucks (Tuesday) in another set of backs-to-backs.

Drummond was acquired this summer to back up Embiid and start when the MVP runner-up has night’s off. Drummond, a two-time All-Star, is averaging 5.2 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.0 block.

Ben Simmons (personal reasons) and Grant Riller (left knee surgery recovery) will also miss Monday’s game for the Sixers (4-2).