Here’s another thing: Asking a reconstructed team with little shooting and less depth to consistently and immediately win on the road is too much to ask. Besides, the Sixers’ worst moments have come against their best competition. The Sixers have two four-game road losing streaks, which markedly skews the ledger, but seven of those eight losses came against teams that would qualify for the playoffs if the season ended today, and five of those losses came against teams with seeds equal to or higher than the Sixers’ current No. 5 slot.