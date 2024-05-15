Bronny James is the main attraction at the 2024 NBA Draft Combine. He wants to be more than ‘LeBron James’ son’

CHICAGO — Before he could even walk, Bronny James was in the spotlight as the firstborn of one of basketball’s all-time greats.

As he’s following in the father’s path, there have been a lot of narratives tossed around about him. But the University of Southern California player longs for a different path than to be recognized as LeBron Raymone James Jr.

“Everyone’s heard this before. I just want people to know my name is Bronny James and not just being identified as just LeBron James’ son,” he said Tuesday at the NBA Draft Combine. “I feel like that would be a great ending.”

Despite his wishes, James is the main attraction here at the week-long predraft event, though he averaged just 4.8 points on 36.6% shooting this past season. The 19-year-old drew a larger crowd at his media availability than presumptive first overall pick Alex Sarr.

His performances on Monday and Tuesday have been magnified and highlighted on national television. But this is nothing new to the 6-foot-1 ¼ and 210-pound guard, who played a national schedule as high schooler at Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, Calif.

With that comes the pressure to perform that the other NBA draft prospects are accustomed to. But to his credit, James didn’t use that as an excuse to not perform as he might have liked.

Instead, he’s using this week as an opportunity to allow NBA executives and coaches to get know him as a person. James want them to know he’s “a genuine person.”

“I’ve gotten a lot of lessons and stuff from my mom and my dad,” he said. “But also putting the Bronny James narrative out there more instead of just being LeBron James’ son. That’s really important to me.”

Playing with Bronny?

James has until 11:59 p.m. on May 29 to withdraw from draft consideration to maintain his NCAA eligibility. Right now, he’s projected to be either a second-round pick in the 2024 NBA draft on June 26-27 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, or an undrafted free agent.

The Sixers have a first-round pick (No. 16) and second-rounder (No. 41) in the draft.

In the past, LeBron shared his desire to play in the NBA with his son. And he can become an unrestricted free agent this summer by opting out of his Los Angeles Lakers contract for the 2024-25 season. That led to people thinking that the team that drafted Bronny this summer would have the inside track to get his father in free agency. LeBron however, walked back those comments, saying he wants the best possible situation for his son.

“That’s a young man who will decide what he wants to do and I ain’t going to say … where to go,” he said at the conclusion of the Lakers season. “I just think the fact that we are even having the conversation is pretty cool in the sense of that. But we’ll see what happens.”

If Bronny remains in the draft, we’ll find out how potential LeBron suitors will approach him.

Will they select Bronny higher than expected with the hope of getting his father?

The Sixers, who could have close to $65 million in cap space this summer, would benefit greatly from acquiring LeBron.

“Honestly, I feel like this is a serious business,” James said of teams possibly drafting him just to get his father. “I don’t feel like there would be a thought of ‘I’m just drafting this kid just because I’m going to get his dad.’ I don’t think a GM would really allow that.

“So yeah, I never really thought about that … I think I’ve put in the work, and I’d get drafted because of the person, not only the player, but the person.”

Great measurables, subpar play

On Monday, James’ measurables were the talk of the combine.

He’s on the small side for an NBA guard at 6-1 ½, 210 pounds. Yet, he posted a 40 ½-inch vertical jump, the sixth best among participants. James also shot the ball well, making 19 of 25 three-pointers in the 3-point Star Drill. And he went 1 minute, 15 seconds without missing a shot in the Movement Shooting Drill.

“You saw what he did yesterday, the 40-inch vertical, hitting shots,” said USC guard Isaiah Collier, who’s also a draft prospect. “It’s coming around again. It’s taking a little bit of time. But Bronny’s going to be real good. Y’all going to see real soon.”

Perhaps, it is coming around.

But James was unable to build off Monday’s momentum during Tuesday’s scrimmage portion of the combine. He finished with four points on 2-for-8 shooting while missing all four of his three-point attempts. James also had four rebounds, three turnovers, and two steals in 19 minutes, 40 seconds of action during Team St. Andrews’ 89-81 victory over Team Forehan Kelly.

This effort was similar to what he produced this past season at USC.

His struggling campaign came after James suffered sudden cardiac arrest before the season, during a campus workout on July 24. The former McDonald’s All American returned to play on Dec. 10. James was eventually diagnosed with a congenital heart defect.

“It’s still lingering,” James responded when he was asked at what point he shook the fear of playing again. “I feel like my parents were a big factor in believing in me and giving me the love and affection that I needed at that time.

“Yeah, I think about everything that still could happen. But I just love the game so much that it overpowers it.”

James noted that ailment and fear that comes from it affected how he played this past season. He won’t use it as an excuse going forward, though.

“I have put in so many years of work,” he said. “I don’t want anyone to think just because I had this issue that I’m lower than anyone else.”