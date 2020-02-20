The Sixers earned a 117-111 win on Jan. 20 at Brooklyn during a Martin Luther King Day matinee. Ben Simmons had one of his best games ever, a triple-double with 34 points, 12 rebounds, and 12 assists. He shot 12 of 14 from the field and 10 of 14 from the foul line. Joel Embiid missed the game with a torn ligament in his ring finger. Al Horford added 19 points and six rebounds. Spencer Dinwiddie led the Nets with 22 points.