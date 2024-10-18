The Sixers’ Caleb Martin is determined to star in his role and ‘complete the pieces of the puzzle’

The 76ers made a big splash less than 24 hours into this summer’s free-agency period, securing Paul George as a highly desired third star to pair with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

But another widely celebrated move was Caleb Martin agreeing to a four-year, $35 million deal a week later. His acquisition was a hot topic on sport talk radio, podcasts, and anywhere fans got their information.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Sources: Sixers rookie Jared McCain suffered bruising in his lungs after falling on his back

In Martin, the Sixers locked up a much-needed glue guy in their quest to win an NBA title for the first time since 1983. While he can score, the 6-foot-5, 209-pounder will be the guy setting screens and instructing teammates where to be on the floor. The 29-year-old will also be passing up good shots to ensure a teammate has a great one. And not only will he get after it defensively, Martin will guard positions one through four.

Perhaps that‘s why he headed into training camp as the Sixers’ presumptive starting power forward despite being undersized. And in the past two preseason games, he’s also shown himself to be equally impactful providing a spark off the bench.

That’s why his worth can’t be quantified by a box score. And it’s also why the Sixers are elated to have him.

They view him as a perfect complimentary piece to play alongside George, Embiid and Maxey.

“That’s how you fit in,” Martin said of sacrificing his game. “That’s how you complete the pieces of the puzzle. If everybody’s got the same agenda, averaging 20 points, playing the most minutes, getting up the most shots, that’s not how you complete a team.

“And anybody who knows when they are putting together a good team, somebody’s got to sacrifice. Multiple people got to sacrifice. And I’m just one of those guys that’s willing to do that even though I know I have more capabilities.”

The Boston Celtics know that the five-year veteran can get buckets.

» READ MORE: Sixers president Daryl Morey’s masterful summer started with the biggest coup of his career

As a member of the Miami Heat, Martin became the breakout star of the 2023 Eastern Conference finals against the Celtics. He averaged 19.3 points on 60% shooting, and capped that series by scoring a playoff career-high 26 points in Game 7 at TD Garden to oust the favored Celtics, earning a trip to the NBA Finals.

And that wasn’t an isolated incident for the modern version of the Boston Strangler.

Over the past two seasons, Martin averaged 13.6 points on 50% shooting — including 44% on three-pointers — against the Celtics during the regular season and playoffs. It was his best scoring average against an Eastern Conference foe during that span.

“I’ve shown that on the biggest stages already, what I’m capable of, especially putting the ball in the hole,” he said. “But I understand that’s not going to be my role. That’s not going to be what I’m asked to do every night, and I’m OK with that.”

Knowing that his number may rarely be called, Martin grades his performances by the other ways he impacts the game.

“All the other stuff is icing on the cake,” he said.

The thing is, the selfless player grew up as a 20-point scorer. He was the main man in high school at Davie County and later at Oak Hill Academy. Martin was even the 2018 Mountain West Conference Player of the Year as a junior at Nevada.

“Scoring, that comes with minutes, rhythm, touches,” he said. “Everybody is in the league for a reason. Everybody can put the ball in the basket at a high level, you know what I mean?

“It’s so much harder to do the other side of it where you’re getting asked to sacrificial cut, set screens, pick up 94 feet, bring energy every time. Whenever the group is down, you have to be whatever you can be to bring the group up … [you have to be the guy] that gets the engine going for the group.”

Martin is this way because it’s how he had to make it in the NBA. While his lucrative contract, stylish attire and athletic ability stand out, his journey hasn’t been easy.

He had to prove himself with the Charlotte Hornets and Heat after going undrafted out of Nevada in 2019. He signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Hornets on July 31 of that year. The one-year, nonguaranteed deal only meant Martin would receive a training camp invitation.

» READ MORE: Jared McCain was an unstoppable force in high school — and he proved that against a few Philly-area powers

But on the same day that he received his two-way deal, the Hornets opted to elevate it to a multiyear standard contract. Martin averaged 5.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 16.0 minutes while shooting just 31.5% on three-pointers over his first two seasons before being waived by Charlotte on Aug. 7, 2021. He signed a two-way deal with the Heat a month later. It converted to a standard deal on Feb. 15, 2022.

The five-year veteran then spent the next three seasons with the Heat, averaging 9.6 points and 4.4 rebounds in 195 games, with 84 starts.

“Being a guy that’s undrafted, nobody is asking you to come in and score,” he said. “They pay guys $200 million. Why would they ask me to come in and score 20 points? So that’s the way you are going to get your minutes. That’s the way you are going to turn heads. That’s the way you are going to gain trust. And that’s the way you are going to make a career.”

And it made Martin a key acquisition for the Sixers.