Reserve point guard Cameron Payne asked to be more aggressive in Sixers’ offense

Cameron Payne’s role with the 76ers is still evolving since being acquired in a trade from the Milwaukee Bucks on Feb. 8.

With Tyrese Maxey sidelined, Payne played a season-high 35 minutes, 41 seconds as the starting point guard in his Sixers debut against the Atlanta Hawks on Feb. 9. Then he averaged 22.5 minutes as Maxey’s backup the next three games.

But the 29-year-old slid to the third-string once Kyle Lowry made his Sixers debut against the New York Knicks on Feb. 22. In his first four games as the third point guard, Payne averaged 9.8 points while shooting 53.3% on three-pointers along with 1.0 assists and 13.2 minutes.

Payne acknowledged his role has changed since becoming a Sixer. But in his eyes, it has nothing to do with playing time or his spot on the depth chart.

“I’ve been needed to be more aggressive, more offensive, from where I came from,” said Payne, who averaged 10.3 points in his first eight games as a Sixer. “That wasn’t needed from me. So just honestly having the ball in my hand is the change.”

“And with Kyle being here, I’m still learning. I just got done playing with Chris Paul [last season with the Phoenix Suns]. And the other game in Boston, Kyle [was] talking to me. He taught me something new out there.”

Lowry, an 18th-year veteran and six-time All-Star, has mentored Payne and Maxey since joining his hometown team.

“So his leadership helps me,” Payne said, “but, honestly, having the ball in my hand is different for me right now.”

Payne averaged 6.2 points in 47 games (two starts) with the Bucks before the trade.

Injury report

Kelly Oubre Jr. (right shoulder soreness) and KJ Martin (right ankle impingement) are listed as questionable for Friday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets.

De’Anthony Melton (spine), Robert Covington (left knee bone bruise), and Joel Embiid (left knee meniscus surgery) were out.