Sixers takeaways: A bad matchup, Joel Embiid’s mounting turnovers, and more from loss to Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers are a bad matchup for the 76ers.

Joel Embiid is trending in the right direction, showing glimpses of his former dominant self. However, the 2023 MVP and seven-time All-Star must take better care of the ball.

And unfortunately for the Sixers, they can’t kick the injury bug.

Those things stood out in Wednesday’s 133-107 loss to the Cavaliers at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Bad matchup

The Sixers (22-17) have a Big Three in Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George, along with a stellar rookie in VJ Edgecombe. But the Cavs (23-19) are blessed with two lethal scorers in guards Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell, and defensive-minded 7-footers Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

That’s a tough combination for the Sixers, who have lost two straight and five of their last six meetings against the Cleveland.

Mitchell had a game-high 35 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists while being a game-best plus-29 in 33 minutes. Mitchell also torched the Sixers for 46 points on Nov. 5. Meanwhile, Garland had 20 points on 8-for-13 shooting along with three rebounds and seven assists before exiting the game with a right foot injury in the third quarter.

Mobley added 17 points on 7-for-10 shooting to go with six assists and game-highs of 13 rebounds and four blocks, while Allen had 10 points on 5-for-6 shooting to go with five rebounds and two assists.

The Cavs had six double-figure scorers, held a 52-42 rebounding advantage, and led by as many as 30 points. Their 41 assists were the most allowed by the Sixers this season.

Cleveland also held Maxey to 14 points on 5-for-16 shooting. The All-NBA caliber point guard missed six of his eight three-point attempts and was a game-worst minus-22 in 31 minutes, 11 seconds. With the game out of reach, Maxey sat out the fourth quarter.

The Cavs are a tough matchup for Philly due to their towering frontcourt and elite defense, anchored by Mobley. Mitchell’s ability to take over a game also keeps the Sixers on their heels. And when you focus on stopping him, Garland usually takes advantage.

If there’s a knock on Cleveland, it’s the team’s lack of consistency. The Cavs have been known to occasionally lay an egg. Unfortunately for the Sixers, the Cavs usually come to play against them.

But the Sixers will get an opportunity for revenge when the teams meet again here on Friday night.

“They are a good team,” George said. “They’ve been together for a while. They’re a challenge with their size and their guard play. They’re a tough team.

“So absolutely [excited] to get a chance to play them again. It’s a test for us. And you know, see how we respond.”

Embiid’s high turnovers

Embiid averaged 28.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.1 blocks in his last 11 appearances entering Wednesday. The 7-2 center then finished with 20 points on 7-for-14 shooting to go with four rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block in just 24:57.

The 10th-year veteran is moving better than the start of the season. He is, once again, attacking the rim, jumping more, and providing a stronger defensive presence. But if there’s been a weakness, it’s been his turnovers.

Embiid had six turnovers on Wednesday, two nights after finishing with seven against the Toronto Raptors. He has 25 turnovers in the last five games.

On Wednesday, Embiid had four of his turnovers in the first quarter, which contributed to the Sixers’ slow start.

“Obviously, I turned the ball over a few times, and then we just weren’t locked in from the start,” he said. “But yeah, obviously I had, like, five turnovers in that first quarter. So yeah, that’s on me.”

Another injury

Just when it appeared the Sixers were over the injury bug, Dominick Barlow suffered a game-ending back contusion in the third quarter.

The power forward had to be helped to the locker room after awkwardly falling when his shot was blocked by Mobley 1:11 into the second half.

Coach Nick Nurse said Barlow’s X-ray was negative. He’ll have an MRI on Thursday.

But Wednesday’s game began as just the fifth game this season in which all of the Sixers’ key players were available. And that was only because Kelly Oubre Jr. and Trendon Watford returned from lengthy injuries on Jan. 7. Before that night, the Sixers hadn’t had all of their players available since December 2023.

“Yeah, it is [tough], you know,” George said. “But I think the beauty of it all we’ve done and dealt with it so much over two year span that I think for this group, nothing seems to surprise us in that way. We have to be ready. The next guy has to be ready, and so all we can do is try to continue to move to get a better team and hold it down till Dom comes back.”

Barlow had two points on 1-for-3 shooting and two rebounds in 8:04 of playing time before suffering the injury.

Barlow, a fourth-year veteran on a two-way contract, entered Wednesday’s game averaging career highs of 8.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.4 assists.

He was the glue guy while starting alongside George, Embiid, Maxey, and Edgecombe.

“Dom is a big piece for us, but it is. It’s another gut punch, man, that somebody else goes down,” George added. “Soon as we finally start to get healthy, and there’s some consistency with the starting group. It’ll be another starting group come Friday. So, that has been a challenge.”