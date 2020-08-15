These are valid things to wonder. Yet their validity is a product of the team that we saw with our own two eyes. That makes them different from the current hypotheticals, which ask us to imagine that the Sixers might yet play a brand of basketball that is fundamentally different from the one that they’ve shown thus far. All year, they’ve asked us to believe that we will eventually see a team that looks somewhat similar to the one that they sold us. And all year, we’ve watched the mile markers pass without a championship team in tow.