Sixers grades: Mediocrity across the board in loss to Bulls

CHICAGO – The 76ers lost to the Chicago Bulls, 105-92, Saturday night at the United Center. Here are my grades from the loss:

Centers: C

Paul Reed was more impactful this game, even though Andre Drummond was bad matchup for the slender 6-foot-9 center. He scored the Sixers’ first four points and even had a solid first-quarter block in transition. But he lost sight of Drummond on a couple of possessions, and gave up some easy buckets. It was only a matter of time before Drummond would have his way with Reed.

Mo Bamba came out with better effort after being benched following a poor 5-minute, 16-second first-quarter stint on Friday. Bamba played with more energy and grabbed four rebounds in initial six-minute stretch. However, he couldn’t sustain it after intermission.

Forwards: C-

Tobias Harris continued to be aggressive, which is key for him. However, his decision-making was slow. Harris also dribbled too much at times.

Kelly Oubre struggled to find his groove and appeared out of rhythm. That led to Oubre missing shots he normally would make. He played better in the second half.

Nicolas Batum had a solid performance after missing the past five games. Batum hit a couple of big threes in the first half and grabbed rebounds.

Marcus Morris Sr. provided toughness, but missed a couple of open looks.

Robert Covington didn’t do much. He had a nondescript first half.

Guards: C

Tyrese Maxey didn’t have his legs one night after scoring a game-high 42 points. That impacted his three-point shooting. However, he did a solid job of distributing the ball.

De’Anthony Melton had a slow start. The shooting guard only had three points in the first half and wasn’t able to contribute in any other areas.

Patrick Beverley’s activity stood out on the defensive end. He also got under his former teammates’ skin.

