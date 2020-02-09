After a career-high 34-point performance by Furkan Korkmaz in Friday’s 119-107 win over the visiting Memphis Grizzlies, the 76ers look to continue their home dominance in Sunday’s 6 p.m. game at the Wells Fargo Center against the Chicago Bulls.
The Sixers own the best home record in the NBA with a 23-2 mark. Friday’s win snapped a four-game losing streak, all on the road. The Sixers still have to figure things out on the road, where they are 9-19.
Korkmaz shot 13-of-17 from the field, including 7-of-9 from three-point range. He also had six rebounds and four assists in 28 minutes, 46 seconds off the bench.
Joel Embiid didn’t play in the second half against Memphis due to neck stiffness and is listed as questionable against Chicago. So is power forward-center Al Horford with left Achilles soreness.
The Bulls lost their fourth straight game with Thursday’s 125-119 defeat against the visiting New Orleans Pelicans. Chicago had seven double-figure scorers led by Zach LaVine, who totaled 22 points but had a minus-25 rating.
PROBABLE STARTERS
Bulls (19-34)
15 Chandler Hutchinson SF 6-7 7.8 ppg. 3.7 rpg.
21 Thaddeus Young PF 6-8 9.7 ppg. 4.6 rpg.
2 Luke Kornet C 7-2 5.4 ppg. 2.3 rpg.
8 Zach LaVine SG 6-6 24.9 ppg., 4.1 apg.
31 Tomas Satoransky PG 6-7 10.1 ppg. 5.3 apg.
Coach: Jim Boylen (second season, 36-75).
Injury report: Kris Dunn (right knee sprain), Lauri Markkanen (right pelvis stress reaction), Otto Porter Jr. (left foot fracture), Max Strus (left knee rehabilitation, ACL surgery) are all out. Denzel Valentine (left hamstring soreness) is doubtful. Zach LaVine (neck spasms) and Daniel Gafford (right ankle sprain) are questionable. Chandler Hutchinson (right shoulder soreness) and Tomas Satoransky (left ankle soreness) are probable.
SIXERS (32-21)
12 Tobias Harris SF 6-9 19.2 ppg. 6.7 rpg.
42 Al Horford PF 6-9 12.3 ppg. 6.7 rpg.
21 Joel Embiid C 7-2 22.7 ppg. 12.0 rpg.
18 Shake Milton SG 6-5 6.7 ppg. 1.6 apg.
25 Ben Simmons PG 6-10 16.7 ppg. 8.3 apg.
Coach: Brett Brown (seventh season, 210-335)
Injury report: Joel Embiid (neck stiffness) and Al Horford (left Achilles soreness) are questionable. New acquisitions Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III are listed as out (trade pending). However, they will have physicals on Sunday and their availability could be upgraded.
The Sixers lead, 123-106.
The Sixers defeated the visiting Bulls, 100-89 on Jan. 17. Korkmaz had a then career-highs of 24 points and six three-pointers. Ben Simmons contributed 20 points, 11 rebounds, and 7 assists, while Al Horford also scored 20 points. Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 23 points.
Tuesday: Los Angeles Clippers at Sixers, 7 p.m., TNT
Feb. 20: Brooklyn Nets at Sixers, 8 p.m., TNT
Feb 22: Sixers at Milwaukee Bucks, 8:30 p.m., ABC
Feb. 24: Atlanta Hawks at Sixers, 7 p.m., NBC Sports Philadelphia
Feb. 26: Sixers at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7 p.m., NBC Sports Philadelphia