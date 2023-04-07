The Sixers’ ‘Bricken for Chicken’ promo resulted in A LOT of free Chick-fil-A nuggets

The Sixers wrapped up their 2022-23 home slate on Thursday night with a loss to the Heat. And despite the team locking up the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference, there wasn’t much of a celebratory atmosphere at the Wells Fargo Center.

But maybe only some of that had to do with the 28-point loss in their home finale. With playoff position locked in, maybe those dejected faces were actually due to a lack of free Chick-fil-A chicken nuggets.

See, two nights earlier, Sixers fans not only got to see the Sixers beat the Celtics behind a 52-point performance from MVP candidate Joel Embiid, but they also got to witness one of the most electric moments in South Philly — missed free throws. That’s because when an opposing player misses two straight free throws in the second half, it activates the Sixers’ “Bricken for Chicken” promotion.

Don’t believe me? Just check out the reaction back in November when Ben Simmons missed a pair of free throws and won free Chick-fil-A for the entire city.

So while fans may have missed out on additional free chicken in the home finale, that didn’t stop Chick-fil-A from giving out a ton of free chicken nuggets this season as part of the promotion that replaced Wendy’s “Frosty Freeze Out,” which still lives on in a slightly different form across the street at Lincoln Financial Field.

According to the team, the promotion resulted in fans receiving more than 500,000 free nuggets, a number that was only limited by the number of hungry local fans willing to cash in the offer in the app. (Seriously, if every Philadelphian redeemed this offer, it might put the chain out of business — or at least make them reconsider being closed on Sundays.)

Advertisement

Of the 523,660 nuggets given away over nine different games, the biggest hit — at least for Chick-fil-A — came following the Sixers’ November 18th win over the Bucks. Not only did a season-high 19,382 fans redeem the offer, but because the Bucks missed back-to-back free throws not once, not twice, but three times that day, fans were able to get a 12-count order, rather than the standard 5-count (or 8-count if it happens twice).

For those keeping track at home, that’s 232,584 nuggets from that game alone — or 44.4% of the season total.

“We are thrilled with the success of our Chick-fil-A partnership and the home court advantage it has fueled at our games,” said Owen Morin, SVP, Philadelphia 76ers Corporate Partnerships. “Chick-fil-A has provided over 500k free nuggets to 76ers fans this season and we look forward to continuing this tradition as we embark on our upcoming playoff run.”

That’s right. While the Sixers are done with their regular season schedule, there will be even more chances for free nuggets in the postseason against the Nets. Unfortunately, Simmons won’t be playing.