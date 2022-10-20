The Sixers have given away their last free Frosty.

The Frosty Freeze Out, a staple of Sixers games at the Wells Fargo Center since 2017, won’t continue into this season, The Inquirer has learned.

What began as a simple promotional gimmick morphed into a full-on fan experience during the second half of home games, causing fans do everything in their power to cause opposing players to miss their free throws. And according to some numbers, it worked — last season, opposing teams shot just 77.1% from the free throw line during the second half of games at the Wells Fargo Center, which was lower than the league average.

It’s also led to some awkward moments, like in 2019 when one Sixers fan was banned from the Wells Fargo Center for a year after letting his anger get the better of him after missing out on a free Frosty.

“I go into the stands to confront him. I say, ‘Don’t be disrespectful,” former Washington Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas told reporters following the game. “I’m a man before anything, and be a fan. And his response was, ‘I’m sorry, I just wanted a Frosty.’”

But opposing players aren’t being let off the hook.

In its place the Sixers are debuting a new partnership this season with Chick-fil-A called “Bricken for Chicken” that will be based around the same system — missed free throws equal free goodies for fans. Here’s how it works:

If an opposing player misses two consecutive free throws in the second half, fans get a free 5-count Chick-fil-A Nuggets.

If it happens a second time, fans get a free 8-count Chick-fil-A Nuggets.

If it happens a third time, the price grows to a free 12-count Chick-fil-A Nuggets.

How do Sixers fans claim their free Chick-fil-A nuggets?

Sixers fans will have to download the Chick-fil-A app, where the offer can be claimed following the game, if you live in the Greater Philadelphia area. The free nuggets will be available until 10:30 a.m. the next morning.

Once the offer is claimed, fans can redeem it by scanning the app or using it to place a mobile order within three days of the game.

The “Bricken for Chicken” era begins Thursday night, when the Sixers face Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in their home opener in South Philly. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m., and the game will air on TNT.

Frosty Freeze Out lives on at the Linc

While Sixers fans will no longer enjoy a free Frosty, the promotion lives on at Lincoln Financial Field.

Beginning last month, Eagles fans win a free Frosty if the Birds prevent their opponent from scoring a touchdown in the first quarter. It’s happened twice since the promotion went into effect on Sept. 30 — Week 5 against the Arizona Cardinals and Week 6 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Unlike the Sixers’ Frosty Freeze Out, the Eagles deal with Wendy’s applies to every remaining game of the season — both home and away. Fans need to download the Eagles mobile app to redeem the free Frosty the day after the game at participating Wendy’s locations in and around Philadelphia.

Now we just need Kevin Harlan to call a Birds game this season. Harlan calls NFL games for CBS, so it’s possible he could be calling an Eagles “Frosty Freeze-Out” when the Pittsburgh Steelers come to town in Week 8 on Oct. 30.