Sixers will wear City Edition jerseys inspired by Reading Terminal Market during 2023-24 season

The 76ers’ 2023-24 City Edition jersey is inspired by Reading Terminal Market, a concept unveiled at an event for more than 1,500 season ticket holders held at the venue Wednesday night.

Sixers coach Nick Nurse, along with players Danny Green, De’Anthony Melton and Paul Reed, joined 11 of the Market’s vendors to debut the uniforms honoring Philly’s most-visited tourist site. The event also included a Q&A with Nurse and his players, and a sampling of some of the diverse cuisine offered inside the Market that is now home to more than 80 small, family-owned businesses.

The vendors included in the event were Bassetts Ice Cream, Beck’s Cajun Café, Carmen’s Famous Italian Hoagies and Cheesesteaks, Famous 4th Street Cookie Company, Fox & Son Fair Foods, Ma Lessie’s Chicken and Waffles, Molly Malloy’s, Pennsylvania General Store, Shanghai Gourmet, Sparrow’s Gourmet Snacks, and Spataros Cheesesteaks.

”We’re fortunate to have some of the best, most loyal season ticket members in all of sports,” Sixers chief revenue officer Katie O’Reilly said. “To be able to give them a sneak peek of our City Edition uniform at the same location that inspired its design was truly special.”

Celebrating Reading Terminal Market — which is recognized as a National Historic Landmark after opening in 1893 — will be a theme throughout the Sixers’ upcoming season. It marks a new phase for the Sixers’ “Spirit of Small Business” program designed to combat “larger systemic issue of equal access” for such companies across the region. Each game day, the Sixers will promote one local small business housed inside Reading Terminal Market on its social and digital platforms, providing widespread visibility.

Reading Terminal Market is also located adjacent to where the Sixers hope to build a new arena along East Market Street in Center City, replacing a portion of the Fashion District Philadelphia mall.